Students at Forsyth Technical Community College have a new option for transferring to a four-year institution with the signing of a transfer partnership agreement with North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
Janet Spriggs, the president of Forsyth Tech, and Evan Duff, the interim president of Wesleyan, used pens from both schools to sign duplicate copies of the agreement during the announcement on Tuesday.
Students at Forsyth Tech who plan to go on to Wesleyan to complete their final two years can now know that their course credits will transfer seamlessly between the schools, officials said.
It’s similar to an arrangement that Forsyth Tech has with Salem Colleges and four-year public institutions in the UNC system.
“Students know from the beginning what they need to take,” Spriggs said, explaining how the arrangement works. “Some of our students are interested in smaller, private universities.”
Students still have to meet the entry requirements of Wesleyan or other colleges with transfer agreements, but as long as the student meets the admission requirements, course credits can transfer.
Duff said Forsyth Tech is the first community college in the western part of the state that Wesleyan has paired with for a transfer agreement.
“It is part of our outreach and mission to bring education to students throughout North Carolina,” Duff said.
Although some students at Forsyth Tech will be transferring to Wesleyan after their two years here, Duff said Wesleyan would also be able to offer students distance learning from the Forsyth Tech campus.
The two schools said students in business administration and criminal justice programs would benefit in particular by the new partnership. As well, Wesleyan will have a full-time coordinator of transfer admission at one of the Forsyth Tech campus sites.
N.C. Wesleyan College was founded in 1956 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. It has about 1,200 students in a traditional program at the campus in Rocky Mount, and another 1,000 students enrolled in adult degree programs at various sites in eastern North Carolina.
Forsyth Tech has entered into five new co-admission partnerships over the last two years with Bellevue University, N.C. A&T University, Salem College, UNC Greensboro and Winston-Salem State University.
