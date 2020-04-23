WINSTON-SALEM — Forsyth Tech will have commencement May 7 after all.
As COVID-19 spread and Forsyth Tech and other schools moved classes online, the college said it would postpone its usual in-person commencement, scheduled for May 7 at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The college in April surveyed its soon-to-be-graduates about their interest in a virtual ceremony. Students said they wanted to stick with the same date and time as the postponed in-person ceremony. The college agreed and on Thursday announced details for an online ceremony that will be held at 5 p.m. May 7.
Forsyth Tech is asking graduates to submit photos of themselves that will be displayed during the ceremony. The college also is mailing out caps and gowns to students who want them. Most of the ceremony — including remarks by college President Janet Spriggs — will be recorded ahead of time. But the college is hoping to go live so students can together turn the tassels on their graduation caps.
"It's all about celebrating our graduates during this time," Paula Dibley, associate vice president for marketing and recruiting, told the college's Board of Trustees during a meeting held electronically Thursday.
The college has more than 1,800 graduates eligible to receive degrees, certificates and diplomas in May.
Forsyth Tech still plans to hold an in-person ceremony. The college is considering dates in August.
Also Thursday:
• The college announced that its summer session will be about a week shorter than normal and start online if the state's stay-at-home order remains in place by late May. The college has delayed the start of summer classes by a week to May 29. The summer session will end July 24. Forsyth Tech plans to return to in-person classes if the stay-at-home order is lifted.
• Unlike the state's four-year universities and many private colleges, Forsyth Tech won't offer a pass-fail grading option for spring semester classes. College leaders told trustees Thursday that pass-fail grades might make it difficult or impossible for students to transfer to a four-year school or gain admission to a competitive program such as nursing. The college did extend the deadline to withdraw from a class without penalty to Wednesday. Students who withdraw won't have to pay to retake that class.
