Forsyth Technical Community College has seen a decline its student enrollment, which dropped 2% from 2018 fall semester to last year’s fall semester.
The college’s 2018 fall enrollment was 3,493 students, as compared to 3,422 students in the 2019 fall semester, Forsyth Tech said Wednesday.
“While our overall full-time enrollment declined slightly, the primary reason for the decline was changes to our compensatory education program,” President Janet Spriggs of Forsyth Tech said.
It’s “a program that provided life skills education to individuals with intellectual disabilities who need education to help them live fruitful lives independently,” Spriggs said.
That program receives federal and state money, the college said.
“Due to changes that tie funding for these programs to measurable skills gains, community colleges have changed from a model focused on life skills training to a model focused on measurable workforce skills development leading to employment,” Spriggs said. “To meet the needs within our community, we continued to serve our students with basic life skills training programs longer than other colleges.
“We have now confidently transitioned life skills training to other community partners,” Spriggs said. “Colleges who changed their models sooner, saw their FTE (full-time eqivalency students) decline sooner.
“While basic skills FTE (full-time eqivalency students) was down for us last year, we are excited that our curriculum student enrollment has steadily increased for the past three consecutive semesters and we project another increase for the current semester,” Spriggs said.
Overall, the enrollment at most of the state’s community colleges increased last fall for the time in nearly a decade.
The N.C. Community College System said Wednesday that statewide college enrollment climbed 4.4% in the fall semester compared to a year ago.
In a news release, the college system said 53 of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges had more students this fall than they did in 2018.
Driving the enrollment surge was a 9.4% increase in sign-ups for short-term job training programs and a 3.8% increase in the number of students enrolled in traditional academic programs.
Enrollment had declined statewide for nine straight years, a trend that system leaders expected as the state and nation rebounded from a severe recession.
During economic recoveries, potential community college students often opt to get jobs rather than take classes. Some full-time students will go to school only part-time because they can find work.
Peter Hans, president of the N.C. Community College System, said several factors led to this year’s enrollment increase. Among them: more state funding for short-term programs to train workers for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and information technology; new programs, stronger recruitment efforts and improved student counseling at local community colleges; and a statewide advertising campaign paid for by the John M. Belk Endowment in Charlotte and the NC Community Colleges Foundation.
The enrollment increase “means more people are on their way to meaningful careers and brighter futures,” Hans said in a statement. “It means more people are recognizing the value and quality of a community college education.”
Among area community colleges, GTCC (up 7.4%), Alamance (up 8.7%), Davidson County (up 1.6%), Randolph (up 3.7%) and Rockingham (up 12%) reported year-over-year increases in the full-time equivalent number of students enrolled in curriculum, continuing education and basic skills classes.
The state community college system said about 700,000 students enroll each year, many of them part-time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.