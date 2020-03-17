Forsyth Technical Community College and Piedmont International University have extended their spring breaks to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
Greensboro College will move all classes online beginning March 23 because of the virus.
Forsyth Tech, which was already on spring break this week, has extended the break through March 27, the college said on its website. Officials at Forsyth Tech said they are following the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and state health officials.
“Our primary goal is the safety of you and your families,” Forsyth Tech said.
Forsyth Tech has a student enrollment of 7,257, and there are 1,615 employees at the college, said Judi Saint Sing, a Forsyth Tech spokeswoman.
Other Triad universities, including Wake Forest, Elon, Winston-Salem State, and the UNC School of the Arts, have also taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
WFU, WSSU, Elon and UNCSA will conduct online, remote classes rather than in-person classes on campuses beginning March 23. The schools will remain open, but students are encouraged to stay home after spring break ends on March 22.
Piedmont International University has began a second week of spring break through Friday, the university said on its website.
Greensboro College, which has an enrollment of 1,000 students, is moving its classes online to limit campus exposure to the virus, the college said in a statement. The measure takes effect on March 23 when students return from spring break.
“This was a difficult decision, but guidance from the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) with respect to the spread of COVID-19 left us with little choice,” said Lex Alexander, a Guilford College spokesman.
All Greensboro College offices will remain open, although hours and staffing of some may vary depending upon employee availability, the college said.
There are two reported cases of the coronavirus in Forsyth County. Statewide, there are 33 cases of the virus.
In the United States, there are more than 3,200 cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths, according to news reports.
When classes resume at PIU on March 23, all on-campus classes will be taken online through the rest of the semester, the university said. There will not be a separate break for Easter on April 12.
The university has a student enrollment of 1,077, and there are about 100 employees, PIU President Charles Petitt said.
“Students who are not normally enrolled in online courses are encouraged to use this week to safely travel home, become familiar with the technology, and be ready to excel in the online environment beginning next week,” the university said.
“This is a quickly developing situation, and a task force is being established to stay on top of all aspects and make plans across a broad range of issues this crisis has presented,” PIU said.
Students who are currently living in the residence halls must remove personal items and move out by noon Tuesday, the university said.
“We understand that some of you may have circumstances that make it difficult or impossible to return home,” PIU said.
International students and other students “who have a situation that makes it impossible or impractical to leave the campus” by the deadline can ask the university’s Student Services office for permission to remain on campus, the university said.
President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state emergency regarding the virus, closed the state’s public schools and prohibited mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
The city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County also have declared emergencies regarding the virus.
