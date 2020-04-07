North Carolina's number of COVID-19 related deaths rose sharply Tuesday, with 13 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the death toll to 46, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state also rose, with more than 3,200 reported by the state health department. Monday morning, the state reported nearly 2,900 cases.
Forsyth and Guilford counties each have surpassed 100 cases. Forsyth County has at least 106 cases and Guilford has at least 119, according to state and local health departments. The state reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases in the Triad.
Of the 106 cases in Forsyth County, 51 of those patients are considered recovered, according to the county health department.
There have been two Forsyth residents with underlying medical conditions to die of COVID-19 complications, according to county health officials. Health officials do not release names or identifying details to protect patient privacy.
The region has seen at least 13 COVID-19 related deaths. Five were in Guilford, including one identified Monday. There have been two each in Davie and Forsyth, and one each in Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham and Wilkes.
Davidson County Health Department confirmed an individual in their late 80s died Monday from complications related to the virus. The individual was being treated at Lexington Medical Center and had underlying medical conditions.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift is maintaining the same message he has for weeks, asking people to stay home.
There are 354 people hospitalized across the state because of the virus, according to the state health department. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 reflects people who had a laboratory-confirmed case, according to the state health department.
New models from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill show the total number of infections across the state, including unconfirmed cases, could total 250,000 should the state's social distancing and stay-home orders remain in place until June 1. Without an extension of those orders, researchers predict 750,000 people could become infected.
While new models are showing a lower chance of straining hospital resources — provided the stay-at-home and social distancing measures stay in place — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced Tuesday it is moving the Brenner Children's pediatric emergency department to a section of the hospital's adult emergency department.
The move is temporary and allows the hospital to open a comprehensive acute respiratory evaluation unit, or CARE center. The CARE center will evaluate and treat patients with respiratory or other infectious symptoms while keeping them separate from other patients.
