Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County will be the host of the podcast, "Off the Cuffs with Kimbrough," which will be available at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on YouTube.

The podcasts will be released every Wednesday on YouTube, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"A variety of guests will engage in raw, unscripted, unedited conversation with Kimbrough," the sheriff's office said.

Kimbrough said he hopes the podcasts will foster conversations among county residents.

“This podcast is about bringing people to the table for real conversations," Kimbrough said. "We aren’t trying to change minds. We just want to start the dialogue.”

Kimbrough said that the podcast will be a platform for unrehearsed and candid conversations.

"Our intent is to put information out there that will affect the community, (and) to open the doors for dialogue," Kimbrough said. "We are asking people to engage with us.”

The podcast will be available at http://www.youtube.com/GOFCSONC; Facebook (http://facebook.com/GOFCSONC), and Instagram (@GOFCSONC), the sheriff's office said. It will be released on iTunes and RSS feeds.

