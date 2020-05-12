Forsyth County’s health department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing local total number to 445. It is the county's largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began being felt here in mid-March.
Among the new cases are three additional staff members at the Oak Forest Rehabilitation Center, where two people – a staff member and a resident - tested positive last week.
Most other residents have been tested and had negative results. For two residents, results were still pending, said Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s public health director.
At 4 p.m., the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will release the latest information on cases in nursing homes, residential care facilities and correctional facilities.
Of the county’s 445 total cases, 208 have recovered and five have died, leaving 232 active Forsyth cases known to public health officials. It was unclear how many of the county’s residents had been tested since Sunday, when the case total stood at 386 with 205 active cases.
At least 70 of Forsyth’s cases are connected to a Tyson chicken processing plant in Wilkesboro, including county residents who either work at the plant or have been in close contact with someone who works there, the health department reported.
Tyson confirmed Saturday a temporary shutdown of its fresh chicken production plant “for deep cleaning and sanitizing.” It is scheduled to resume operations today.
“Today’s case increase is currently under investigation and does not appear to be connected to Tyson,” Swift said in a statement.
Tony Lo Giudice, Forsyth's assistant public health director, said part of the department's current investigation involves contact tracing for the 50 new cases.
“There is no significant change or update from the Tyson plant cases,” Lo Giudice said Monday.
There have been at least 2,306 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region with 78 reported deaths.
The number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 on April 27 to at least 242. Wilkes health officials said that as of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, about 86% of cases are considered to have come from close-contact exposure.
Meanwhile, the official state count records 15,346 cases of COVID-19 (up 301 from Monday), 577 deaths (up 27) and 464 people hospitalized (up 11) statewide as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On Monday, state health officials began providing weekly data on the number of North Carolinians considered recovered from COVID-19. That total was at 9,115, or 60.6%.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary. said the median recovery time has been 14 days for those not requiring hospitalization and 28 days for those hospitalized.
The statewide case total does not include the 50 announced by Forsyth health department. That total is up 25.2% from a week ago, while the deaths are up 27.6% from a week ago.
The surge was disclosed less than four days after Gov. Roy Cooper approved a limited relaxing of stay-at-home and retail business restrictions that began at 5 p.m. Friday.
Statewide as of Tuesday morning, nursing homes account for 2,222 confirmed cases and 297 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 401 confirmed cases and 46 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,090 cases and 14 deaths.
About 76% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 61.8% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
