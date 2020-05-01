A local member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education has been named to a 20-person task force that will study how to reopen North Carolina public schools for the 2020-21 school year.
N.C. Superintendent Mark Johnson announced the bipartisan Schools Reopening Task Force at the State Board of Education's meeting on Thursday. The group includes Dana Caudill Jones, a Republican from Kernersville, who is in her second term on the local school board.
Made up of state legislators, superintendents and representatives from the offices of Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest among others, the task force has drawn criticism from some quarters for lack of representation.
Mark Jewell, the president of N.C. Association of Educators, said in a statement that he was disappointed that the task force includes just one active teacher.
"Not one cafeteria worker, school counselor, janitor, school psychologist, or teacher assistant is included. If Superintendent Johnson wants to fashion a plan to deal with the real-world impacts of COVID-19 on public education, he should include an adequate representation of educators who are actually facing those problems right now," Jewell said in a statement.
The Guilford County Board of Education is upset that the state's three largest school district — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Guilford County and Wake County — are not represented. The board voted Thursday to request that two more representatives, a school board member and a superintendent, from those districts be added to the task force.
N.C. House Rep. Jeffrey Elmore (R-94) is also on the board. Elmore, a public school teacher, represents Alexander and Wilkes counties.
Cooper announced on April 24 that schools in the state would not reopen for the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.