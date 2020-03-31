A Forsyth County resident has died from COVID-19, the first virus related death in the county, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The deceased was in their early 90s and had several underlying health conditions, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
“On behalf of Forsyth County Government, we extend our deepest
sympathy to the family and loved ones," County Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "This unfortunate situation is a reminder that we must follow the stay at home order and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and to protect those around us who are the most vulnerable. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.”
At least eight people, including the Forsyth County patient, have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina. More than 3,000 people have died nationwide from the virus.
There are at least 42 known cases in Forsyth County, and more than 1,400 in the state, according to the state health department. Of those 42, 14 of the patients have recovered.
