A Forsyth County resident has died from COVID-19, the first virus-related death in the county, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The deceased person was in his or her early 90s and had several underlying health conditions, according to the county Department of Public Health. The person died Monday.
“On behalf of Forsyth County Government, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones,” county Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement.
“This unfortunate situation is a reminder that we must follow the stay-at-home order and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and to protect those around us who are the most vulnerable.
At least eight people in North Carolina, including the Forsyth resident, have died from COVID-19. More than 3,000 people have died nationwide from the virus.
There are at least 42 known cases in Forsyth, and more than 1,500 in the state, according to state and county health departments. Of those 42, 14 of the patients have recovered.
There are at least 145 cases of the new coronavirus in the Triad and Northwest N.C. with Guilford County reporting at least 50 cases, along with its first death. Public health officials said the 78-year-old resident died Tuesday “from complications associated with the virus.”
A week ago, on March 24, there were roughly 500 cases in the state, meaning the state’s total number of cases has tripled in the past seven days.
While more than 23,000 people have been tested for the virus, the state health department said those tested don’t show a complete picture of the COVID-19 spread here.
There are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:
- People who had minimal or no symptoms and weren’t tested;
- People who had symptoms but didn’t seek medical care;
- People who sought medical care but weren’t tested; and
- People with COVID-19 in whom the virus wasn’t detected by testing.
While the state will report the number of confirmed cases, the number of infections will be higher than that total because of people who fall into those categories, according to the state health department.
There are at least 157 people in the state who are hospitalized because of the illness.
The majority of deaths have occurred among people age 65 or older, according to the state health department. However, about 43% of all patients in the state are between the ages of 25 and 49.
There are nearly 800 available intensive-care beds, and slightly more than 7,000 available inpatient hospital beds in North Carolina, according to the state health department.
Cooper issued another executive order Tuesday that prohibits utilities — electric, water, natural gas and wastewater — from cutting off services for 60 days for customers who can’t pay their bills right now.
Cooper said his order “strongly urges” telecommunications companies to follow the same guidelines, and for banks and credit unions to not enact overdraft and late fees for the same time period. He thanked those businesses who already have pledged to not cut off customer services.
“The first of the month is a day many low-income families fear,” Cooper said.
When asked about whether he still believed that schools could re-open on May 18, Cooper said “I’m not taking (that date) off the table. I’m not ready to give up on the school year yet.”
“It must be safe for children” to attend school “as we approach this new normal, he said.
“There’s a lot of unknowns about this virus, and until we have a vaccine, it will be with us for a while.”
So each & every death here in NC was caused by the Wuhan Virus alone & only ?' Horse Hockey.. those who died here in NC had other Heath issues and because of the virus but pushed the victims infected immune systems to fail
.the Wuhan virus is nothing more than a " contributing factor" NOT the sole causation
