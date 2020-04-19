For the second straight day, Forsyth County reported one new case of COVID-19.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said in its daily briefing on Sunday that the county’s total case count is 128.
Of those cases, 95 people have recovered and the death count remains at five.
On Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ count was 6,493 confirmed cases and 172 deaths statewide.
Guilford County has 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
In the United States, the case count is 735,366 while deaths are at 39,095.
This is a case breakdown and the number of deaths for other counties in the Triad, Northwest North Carolina region, according to state numbers:
Alamance, 49 cases and no deaths; Alleghany, 2 cases, no deaths; Ashe, 4 cases, no deaths; Davidson, 94 cases, 2 deaths; Davie, 23 cases, 2 deaths; Randolph, 74 cases, 2 deaths; Rockingham, 18 cases, 2 deaths; Stokes, 10 cases; no deaths; Surry, 17 cases, no deaths; Watauga, 8 cases, no deaths; Wilkes, 4 cases, 1 death; and Yadkin, 11 cases, 1 death.
The Forsyth County COVID-19 helpline number is 336-582-0800. For information about the Forsyth County stay-at-home order, go to http://forsyth.cc/stayathome.aspx or call 336-464-7800.
The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend calls are forwarded to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Joshua Swift, the public health director of Forsyth County, will have a detailed briefing at the beginning of the Forsyth County commissioners' meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.