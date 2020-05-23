The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported the county’s ninth COVID-19 death Saturday, the second death this week and fourth in 10 days.
The deceased was in their late 50s and had at least one underlying medical condition, according to the health department. The four coronavirus-related deaths in the last 10 days are the county’s first since mid-April.
The 25 new cases of the virus brings the county’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 894, with 527 cases considered to be active. This is the ninth day in a row the number of active cases in the county has surpassed the number of recovered cases by more than 100.
Across North Carolina, at least 22,725 people have tested positive for the virus, according to N.C. DHHS. More than 1,100 new cases, the state's highest single day increase, were announced Saturday.
"This is a notable and concerning increase," Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. DHHS Secretary, said in a news release.
County Health Director Joshua Swift asked everyone to keep the health of their loved ones in mind by wearing a mask as they celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
“Wearing a mask shows that you are strong and that you care about people who may be at high risk," Swift said. "They may be a relative, or work in a store. So wear it for them.”
At least one area grocery store has multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases among its employees. The Food Lion at 12201 N. N.C. Highway 150, on the Davidson and Forsyth County line, had three employees recently test positive for the virus, according to a corporate spokesperson.
The employees last worked May 17, and the store underwent enhanced cleaning, according to the spokesperson.
“These cleaning procedures were in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices, which have been greatly expanded during the health crisis,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to encourage our associates and customers to join us in taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular handwashing, following proper social distancing measures and staying home when sick.”
Davidson County reports at least 345 cases of the virus and 11 deaths there, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Friday, the Journal reported a Thomasville High School graduate may have potentially exposed several people to the virus Wednesday after attending a school function within hours of being tested for the virus. The student tested positive, and the school system became aware of the positive result on Thursday.
Friday marked one of the state’s best days in terms of number of people tested, with more than 26,000 people tested across the state.
Forsyth County’s cases make up about 4% of the total number of cases in the state. In terms of population, Forsyth County is also about 4% of the state’s population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.