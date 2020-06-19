The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, the largest daily increase of new cases in more than two weeks.
It has been 100 days since the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Forsyth County. Since then, 2,463 people have tested positive for the virus and 27 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus.
As of Friday, more than 1,500 people are considered recovered, and 922 cases are active, according to the health department.
North Carolina's case totals continue to steadily rise, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reporting on Friday 1,652 new cases and 22 deaths. Forsyth County reported no new deaths Friday, and the county's death toll remains at 27.
There are at least 871 people hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus, a record high. Friday marks the fourth day in a row the state has set a record for number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. It's not known how many people are currently hospitalized in Forsyth County, as the local health department releases those figures, as well as the number of people tested, on a weekly basis.
A month ago, the state reported 585 people were hospitalized. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations has increased since at least mid-May.
As of June 13, 11.3% of the 19,523 people tested for the virus in Forsyth County tested positive. The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May.
Also on Friday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced a $200,000 advertisement buy aimed at informing the public about the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fun and is allocated by the county commission.
Half of the $200,000 will be used specifically to target the local Latino population. The Latino outreach is in coordination with Spanish-language media company Qué Pasa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.