Forsyth County surged past the 2,000 case mark for COVID-19 on Friday amid concerns about increased community spread causing the uptick.
The county Department of Public Health reported 84 new cases, bringing the total to 2,051. The highest Forsyth day-over-day case increase was 162, reported on June 1. Public health officials now list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
The county reported 66 recoveries, bringing that total to 1,254 with active cases at 772. There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists cases and deaths by Zip code. Southeastern Winston-Salem's 27107 has the most deaths at six, followed by 27284 in Kernersville at four, and three each in Winston-Salem's 27103, 27104 and 27127 (the southwestern, northwestern and southern portions of the city, respectively).
Access to testing will soon improve in the county. Novant Health, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and CVS pharmacy all announced plans Friday to expand virus testing in eastern Winston-Salem after strong criticism from community leaders and social activists.
East Winston and the city's 27105 as a whole had been left out of initial locations for testing — even as black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the virus across the country.
County health officials said this week they will halt providing weekend COVID-19 case and death updates.
Meanwhile, the state experienced again a new high mark for day-over-day increase, with officials on Friday reporting 1,768 cases for a total of 41,249 lab-confirmed positive tests. DHHS has reported more than 4,000 new cases since Wednesday.
There were 1,092 deaths statewide as of noon Friday, up two from the previous report.
The number of North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from a high of 812 on Thursday to 760 on Friday. The hospitalization count has exceeded 700 for five consecutive days.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that while there is a correlation between increased testing (from 5,000 to 15,000 daily in the past three weeks) and an uptick in cases, "these numbers show the disease is spreading and more people need hospital care."
"This has to be taken seriously. Anyone who has been in a large crowd needs to be tested, even if you don't have symptoms."
Lowes Foods
Employees at three area Lowes Foods have tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain confirmed Friday.
One employee at each of three stores — one on Robinhood Road, one on Peters Creek Parkway and one in Kernersville — tested positive for the virus, according to company spokesperson Kelly Davis.
According to the FDA, there has been no evidence that food or food packaging is associated with transmission of COVID-19.
After learning of the cases, Davis said Lowes consulted with state and local health experts, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocols and, with the support and encouragement of the local health department, the stores remained open.
Davis said any employee who doesn't feel well or may have been exposed is encouraged to stay home.
City council meeting
The Winston-Salem City Council's plan to meet together for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 was dashed on Friday when it was learned that a council member was exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease.
The city council will still meet at 7 p.m. Monday to pass the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but the meeting will be held virtually to limit potential exposure.
Council Member Annette Scippio said she has a relative who has tested positive for the coronavirus, and may learn the outcome of her own test before Monday's scheduled meeting. Scippio was tested Friday and said she expects results back in 48 hours.
The changed meeting procedure won't make any difference to the general public, since any public participation was already limited to telephone-only.
But council members were to have met together for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus caused government bodies here and elsewhere to cancel their in-person meetings. The plan had been to hold the meeting at Benton Convention Center, where the council could use one of the big ballrooms to space themselves out and maintain social distancing.
Nursing homes
The state reports that 642, or 58.8%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing home or residential care facilities.
There have been 4,841 cases in those facilities, representing 11.7% of the statewide total.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, nursing homes and residential care centers in these Triad and Northwest N.C. counties have active outbreaks: Forsyth with eight, Guilford with seven, Randolph with three, Alamance and Stokes with two and Ashe and Davidson with one each.
Altogether, there are 644 active cases in those facilities, along with 71 deaths, including 37 in Guilford and 27 in Alamance.
There has been one resident death reported at the Citadel at Winston-Salem and Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center.
In Forsyth, Silas Creek Rehabilitation has 11 residents and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Citadel has six residents and six staff. Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has 11 staff and one resident. Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has four residents and two staff. The Oaks has one resident and one staff. Forest Heights Senior Living Community has three staff and one resident. Trinity Elms has two staff and one resident. Somerset Court at University Place has two staff.
DHHS is reporting the outbreak is over at Davidson's Alston Brook nursing center, where there were 62 cases and eight deaths.
Challenge for Cooper
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s upward trend in cases, hospitalizations, percentage of positive cases and deaths continues to present a challenge to Cooper and state health officials.
Cooper said Friday his options continue to include a "Phase 2.5" reopening, which would ease more business restrictions between now and the planned Phase Three reopening on June 26.
It also could include delaying the start of Phase Three, which would keep closed private bars and clubs, and prohibit indoor usage of fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said they are not ready to set data benchmarks that would compel a delaying of Phase Three or a return to Phase One.
"We're looking at the science and the trends," Cooper said. 'There has not been a decision made at this point. Neither one is off the table."
Moving in wrong direction
Cohen provided an update on the measuring sticks three weeks after the start of the Phase Two reopening on May 22.
All of the metrics are moving in the wrong direction, Cohen said.
North Carolina's 10% positive test rate is among the highest in the country. Cohen said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
"I am concerned about our COVID-19 trends," Cohen said, particularly since four times in the past week there have been at least 1,000 new cases day over day.
Even with record levels of daily testing, Cohen said "the pace of the (cases) increase shows us that this virus is still very much present in communities across the state."
In addition to Forsyth, counties considered at greatest risk for rapid spread of the virus are Wake, Mecklenburg, Durham, Johnston, Alamance, Lee and Duplin.
Yet, Cohen believes the state still is experiencing the first wave of COVID, rather than a second wave.
"It reminds us that the virus is here and we have to learn to live with it so we don't see any spike," Cohen said.
"We have to keep the virus level low enough that we can go about doing things, like opening our schools back up ... and not overwhelm our health-care system."
Cooper said his administration "wants to avoid going backward if we possibly can."
"I know people are tired of this virus. It's been hard on everybody. But it's still deadly and we cannot let our guard down."
But the state would reimpose stay-at-home restrictions if it needs to, he said.
Legislation
On June 5, Cooper vetoed House Bill 536, which would allowed for a partial opening of private bars and clubs, along with additional patron capacity outdoors for restaurants.
When asked about Wednesday's passage of House Bill 594 by the legislature, which would allow a partial reopening for private bars and clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health clubs, Cooper said he will review the legislation.
Cooper has 10 days to either sign HB594, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
"Obviously, I would rather do it through an executive order," Cooper said.
"That legislation makes the process much more clumsy and much more difficult to change in the event we need to reinstate an executive order."
HB594 would require the concurrence of the 10-member Council of State for the Cooper administration to reimpose public-health restrictions on those businesses. The council is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats.
