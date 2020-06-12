The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's case total above 2,000.
Friday is first time since Tuesday the number of new cases exceeded the number of recovered cases. The county reported 66 recoveries Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,254.
There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,768 new cases Friday, the single largest daily increase yet. The state has reported more than 4,000 new cases since Wednesday.
More than 42,000 people were tested for the virus over the same time span, according to the state.
Beginning tomorrow, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will not provide daily COVID-19 updates on weekends. N.C. DHHS is expected to continue to update its data.
