The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported on Friday 73 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths, the largest local increase in cases this week.
No information about either person who died was made available Friday, as has been the case for the other two deaths announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. County Public Health Director Joshua Swift did not provide any information about the earlier deaths when asked Thursday.
Thirty-three people have died in Forsyth County because of the virus. There have been at least 1,303 virus-related deaths across North Carolina.
More than 1,600 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 58,818, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.
At least 2,788 people in Forsyth County have tested positive for the virus since the first cases were discovered in early March. At least 1,790 people have recovered from the virus, and 965 people have active cases.
According to the most recently available data, the majority of cases in Forsyth County, about 65%, are among Latinos.
The number of people hospitalized in North Carolina remained stagnant from the day before, with 892 people being treated for the virus in North Carolina hospitals, according to N.C. DHHS.
