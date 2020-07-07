For the third consecutive day, Forsyth County has reported more new cases of COVID-19 than the day before, with 70 new cases announced Tuesday, according to the County Department of Public Health.
The 70 new cases come on a day the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,346 new cases statewide. At least 3,423 people in Forsyth County, and 75,875 people across the state, have tested positive for the virus.
More than 2,100 of those with COVID-19 in Forsyth have recovered. Thirty-seven people have died from the virus here, and at least 1,420 people have died across the state.
While the number of new cases has steadily risen the last three days, the number of hospitalizations in Forsyth County significantly decreased since peaking June 25, when 59 people were hospitalized because of the virus. As of July 4, the most recent day available for county-wide data, 35 people were hospitalized.
In North Carolina, nearly 990 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, the most of any day so far.
Forsyth County's Latino population continues to account for the majority of COVID-19 cases, as 60.6% of all cases are in the Latino population. Approximately 11.4% are in the white population, 10.8% are Black people and 13.8% are of unknown race or ethnicity, according to the health department.
As of July 4, at least 28,718 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Forsyth County, with 11.3%, or 3,255 people testing positive. People between the ages of 15 and 44 account for about 56.6% of all cases in Forsyth County. The state does not use the same age ranges as the county, but 45% of all cases in North Carolina are among people between the ages of 25 and 49.
Of the approximately 1.07 million tests completed in North Carolina, about 7.1% have been positive. However, testing slowed significantly over the holiday weekend and into Monday.
Sunday and Monday saw 15,906 and 12,854 tests completed respectively, the fewest since June 22, according to N.C. DHHS data.
