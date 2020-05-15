The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most ever reported in a single day and the fourth straight day with at least 50 new cases.
In the last four days, the health department has reported 221 new cases and two coronavirus-related deaths. With at least 616 total cases, Forsyth County is one of six counties in the state to report at least 600 cases.
More than a third of Forsyth's cases have been reported in the last four days.
Seven people in the county have died because of the virus, the health department says. Of the 616 total cases, 374 are considered active and 235 are considered recovered.
“We continue to see clusters in families across Forsyth County," County Public Health Director Joshua Swift is quoted as saying in a news release. "If you are sick, stay separated from other family members in the household ..."
Swift asked people to wear masks in their own homes if they can't social distance within the residence. He also encourages frequent cleanings, to avoid sharing a bathroom if possible and to limit visitors.
Across the state, there are at least 670 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, according to data from local county health departments and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More than 17,100 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.
N.C. DHHS reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths Friday, but Forsyth County's two deaths announced Thursday do not appear to be included in the current death toll. At least 643 people have died across the state.
More than 11,000 people were tested for the virus Thursday, according to N.C. DHHS. It's not known how many of those people live in Forsyth County. The county health department releases details about the previous week's testing on Mondays.
