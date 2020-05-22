The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and the gap between active cases and recovered cases continues to widen.
At least 869 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, and 503 of those people are considered to have an active case of COVID-19. Friday is the eighth day in a row the number of active cases has outnumbered recovered cases by at least 100. The number of recovered cases, 358, is relatively unchanged from Thursday.
The county's death toll remains at 8. On Thursday, Dr. Christopher Ohl, Wake Forest Baptist Health's leading infectious disease expert, told reporters COVID-19 hospitalizations in Forsyth County are at their highest levels.
However, the actual numbers of hospitalizations for the county are not available. The county's health department releases the previous week's figures on Monday.
Across the state, at least 568 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 21,618 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, according to N.C. DHHS.
As some restaurants prepare to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday for in-person dining, County Health Director Joshua Swift asked people to continue to wear a face covering, to wash their hands and to stay 6 feet apart from one another when possible.
Restaurants will be capped to 50% capacity for all indoor diners, and diners at separate tables must remain 6 feet apart, according to Gov. Roy Cooper's latest order. Masks are not required for diners or employers.
Neighboring Guilford County is reporting 50 COVID-19 related deaths, and on Thursday Swift said he thinks part of the reason Forsyth's death rate is lower is due to assisted-living facilities here following protocol as closely as possible.
Forsyth County has a total of four cases among staff and residents in nursing homes, compared to more than 100 in Guilford County.
