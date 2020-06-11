The Forsyth County health department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 72 more recoveries. The county reports 1,967 total cases, 1,188 of which have recovered. The county's death toll remains at 25.

It is the second day in a row the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased while the number of active cases decreased.

Across the state, 1,310 new cases were reported Thursday. Only once has the statewide daily increase been higher, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

N.C. DHHS reported 32 more people were hospitalized in the state, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 812. Wednesday is the fourth day in a row to reach a record high for hospitalizations.

As of Monday, 23,653 people, or 73% of all cases in the state were considered recovered, according to N.C. DHHS.

County Health Director Joshua Swift will brief county commissioners at 2 p.m. and be available for questions from the media at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated with new information when details become available.

