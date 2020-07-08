The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the lowest number of new cases in a week.

The 27 new cases brings the county-wide total  to 3,450 since the first case was discovered in early March. Of the 3,450 people who tested positive, 2,133 have recovered and 37 have died.

Hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to hover near 1,000, with 994 people hospitalized due to the virus statewide, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data. 

The state recorded 1,435 new cases Wednesday, continuing a five-day trend of relatively stagnant increases in new cases. 

Forsyth County is one of five in the state with at least 3,000 COVID-19 cases. Of those five counties, Forsyth has the fewest coronavirus related deaths. The second fewest are in Wake County, with 54 deaths despite having more than 6,400 cases.

According to data released by the county health department Tuesday, Latinos still comprise the vast majority of Forsyth's COVID-19 cases, with about 60% of Forsyth cases being diagnosed in that community. 

