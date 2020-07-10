The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued its steady increase, with 55 new cases and two deaths announced Friday.
The latest two deaths bring the county-wide death toll to 39. The county health department provided no information about the deceased. At least five of the 39 Forsyth residents who have died have been nursing home residents.
Friday's 55 new cases align with the county's seven-day rolling average of new cases in Forsyth — about 56 new cases a day.
Of the 3,580 total COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, 2,200 people have recovered.
Forsyth's highest daily case increase remains 162 on June 1.
Hospitalizations across North Carolina increased slightly from Thursday, with 1,046 people hospitalized compared to 1,034 the day before, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Across the state, more than 81,330 people have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 1,500 have died.
At least 11 detention officers in the Forsyth County Jail had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the most recently available data.
A probation and parole intake officer who had been on the third floor of the Forsyth County Hall of Justice also tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Tawana Grogan, chief assistant at the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court.
The officer did not come into contact with anyone and wore a mask the entire time while in the courthouse. The county, Grogan wrote, has been notified and the third floor will undergo a thorough cleaning this weekend.
The total number of people tested in North Carolina continues to fluctuate, but the seven day rolling average on the percentage of people who test positive remains the same, according to N.C. DHHS.
Over the last seven days, about 10% of everyone tested for the virus had it, but, earlier in the week, the number of tests completed day-to-day changed by as much as 10,000.
