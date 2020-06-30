The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
It's the fewest number of new cases reported in a day for Forsyth since May 15, when there were just five cases.
It is not clear how many Forsyth residents were tested in recent days. The county does not make daily testing numbers available, and releases the total number of people tested once a week, usually on Mondays.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,439 people were tested Sunday, the fewest number of people tested statewide on a given day since June 22.
About 9% of all tests in the state are positive, compared to 11.4% — at last count — in Forsyth.
DHHS said the latest increases in cases statewide are coming more from those ages 18 to 49.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate statewide.
Amid the intensifying public and legislative debate about wearing face masks and reopening private bars and fitness centers in North Carolina, Cohen cited the examples of Republican governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas taking recent steps to re-close those business sectors.
"We need to keep this virus from spreading further," Cohen said during a press conference Tuesday. "We're seeing increases, which is worrisome."
By contrast, Cohen said Arizona, Florida and Texas "represent cautionary tales that show us this virus can surge, and surge quickly."
"Some of the other states are walking back and closing some activities, and among the first are bars and then gyms. They are looking at the same data that we're trying to look at, what are the higher transmission activities that could be contributing to surges.
Cohen stressed that the "measured approach" by the Cooper administration "is helping to protect all North Carolinians."
"We don't want to go backward, and we won't need to if we work together on the three Ws."
The 18 new cases brings the total number of people who’ve tested positive for the virus here to just under 3,000. At least 1,920 people in Forsyth have recovered from COVID-19, and 34 have died.
Hospitalizations in North Carolina reached a record high Tuesday at 908.
Hospitalizations in Forsyth peaked June 25 with 59 people hospitalized, according to the latest available data from the county.
Among the Forsyth COVID-19 patients who have died, 19 were 65 or older. Data is unavailable for one of the 34 deaths.
The Forsyth breakdown of deaths by race is: 15 white people; nine Black people; seven Latino people; two whose race is unknown; and one Asian person.
The health department plans to hold its next testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. NW, in downtown Winston-Salem.
Public health officials now list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus. State health officials said Monday that additional personal protective equipment is being shipped to those counties.
Latino residents represent 62.9%, or 1,835, of the positive tests in Forsyth.
Black residents account for 11.3%, or 329 positive tests.
White residents make up 11.3%, or 324 positive tests.
