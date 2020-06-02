Forsyth County began June with a significant decrease in daily COVID-19 cases, but also the 17th death related to the virus.
The county health department reported 24 new cases Tuesday, down considerably from the 162 reported Monday.
The latest patient to die from COVID-19 was an individual in their late 70s with underlying medical conditions, the department said. The gender and race of that patient were not disclosed.
Of the 16 previous deaths, 11 were males and five were females.
Ten of the deaths were individuals age 65 and older. Five were in the 55-to-64 age group. One was in the 45 to 54 age group and one was 25 to 34.
The total number of cases identified in Forsyth is 1,465 as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Monday that the weekend surge in cases is being investigated.
Swift projected May 22 that the county would have more cases as more testing is performed. There were at least 11 times during May where the day-to-day increase in cases exceeded 50.
Most of the daily surges in Forsyth came after Gov. Roy Cooper approved Phase One reopening of the economy on May 8. Phase Two began May 22.
State health officials have said it tends to take two to three weeks before to see a trend from an isolated event.
"Our drastic increase in cases shows we cannot let down our guard. COVID-19 is highly contagious," Swift said. "To be safe, we should assume that we’ll likely be exposed while out in public or even at home."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Monday the sharp increase in Forsyth cases is being monitored by state health officials.
Cohen said the uptick is related to more testing occurring in Forsyth and the Triad, the increase in individuals moving around more since the Phase One reopening, and "targeting areas where we are likely to see more positive cases."
Forsyth health officials said that 704 individuals with COVID-19 have recovered, or 49.2%. That means Forsyth has 744 active cases.
Typically, a person must be without symptoms for 14 days before being considered recovered, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of recovered cases tends to flatline for days at a time before spiking. That’s because of the time it takes to be considered recovered.
Asymptomatic people — those who aren’t showing symptoms — can have the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, about 63.3% of the Forsyth coronavirus cases are within the local Latino community, despite Hispanics making up only 13% of the county’s population. Whites represented 11.8 of cases, while blacks represented 12.3% and those of Asian descent, 6.1%.
However, whites make up eight of the deaths, along with four Latino people, two black people, one Asian person and one whose race/ethnicity was not provided.
Also as of Monday, the percentage of Forsyth cases that have resulted in death is 1.1%. The case count in Forsyth is 370.4 per 100,000 residents, which exceeds the state rate of 277.2 per 100,000 residents.
The statewide death toll rose by 23 to 921, DHHS reported Tuesday. There were 626 new cases reported statewide for a total of 29,889. The number hospitalized was at 716, up 66 from Monday.
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 5,523 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina. region with 142 reported deaths.
Latinos make up 38% of the coronavirus cases in N.C., while accounting for nearly 10% of the state’s population, according to Monday's DHHS report. Latinos account for 7% of the deaths.
Blacks comprise 30% of the COVID-19 cases and 34% of the deaths, while whites represent 24% of the cases and 52% of the deaths.
The state reports 540, or 60%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
DHHS is scheduled to provide its latest outbreak update on nursing home, residential care facilities and correctional facilities at 4 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.