After four days of decreases in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Forsyth County Department of Health reported 81 new cases Wednesday, up from 18 new cases reported the day before.
In addition to the new cases, county health officials reported another COVID-19 related death, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 35. No information about the deceased was released Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, 3,077 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Forsyth County since the first case was detected in early March. Forsyth is one of four North Carolina counties to record at least 3,000 cases, the others being Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recorded its highest ever single-day increase in new cases, with 1,843. The previous single-day high for new cases came June 12, when 1,768 were announced.
More than 66,500 North Carolinians have tested positive for the virus since the first case was detected, according to N.C. DHHS. At least 1,373 North Carolinians have died from the virus. Wednesday’s jump in new cases comes as several southeastern states are seeing surges in COVID-19 patients, including Florida, South Carolina and Texas.
While North Carolina remains in an extended Phase Two of reopening with mandatory face masks, some Republican governors in other states, such as Florida, Texas and Arizona, have reversed course and started closing businesses again to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.
N.C. DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday her administration is watching North Carolina’s trends in new cases. She noted the types of businesses that are being forced to close again in other states — bars and gyms, mainly — are the same businesses some in the General Assembly are pushing to reopen.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Forsyth peaked June 25, with 59 people hospitalized, and have remained relatively steady with at least 50 people hospitalized every day since June 16, according to the latest available data from the county’s health department.
Nurses in Forsyth Medical Center’s COVID-19 wing described the changes being made in hospital procedure to accommodate coronavirus patients.
“We’re starting to get used to the flow of things now with the patients who are COVID positive,” Registered Nurse Zach Matthews said. “We had to take some extra precautions, with IV poles outside of the room and all the extra PPE. You can’t just run in and out, and you have to be a little more mindful of the things you’re going in with. It’s busy down here, you know. People are sick, but I think we’re getting the hang of it.”
Matthews' coworker and fellow nurse, Jessica Walls, said having COVID patients in the ICU adds an extra layer of stress to an already stressful environment, but with many patients unable to talk and being intubated, the hum of ventilators makes for an eerie calm on the ICU floor.
“We’ve always been ICU nurses, hearing the sound of a ventilator is normal,” Walls said. “It seems like a more calming environment than being in the regular ICU ... We go in at the start of the day, and we’re going in knowing we’re taking care of COVID patients.”
Both Walls and Matthews, who were made available for an interview by a Novant Health spokesperson, said the hospital is not overwhelmed and will remain that way provided people wear masks and comply with public health directives.
