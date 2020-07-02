There is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Maybe.
Dr. Christoper Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he tentatively thinks July 4, 2021 will mark the end of COVID-19 as a major crisis in America.
“That’s the finish line,” Ohl said. “I may be wrong, but I think there’s some stuff coming together.”
Specifically, the “stuff coming together,” is a possible vaccine for the virus, herd immunity beginning to develop and the continued development of new treatments to lessen the impact of the virus on infected people, Ohl said.
“I think a lot of our problem right now here in the US is with living with COVID, rather than trying to fight against it because we don’t know when the end is,” Ohl said, explaining his decision to name a finish line for the public fight against the virus.
North Carolina recorded 1,629 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a decrease from Wednesday when the state recorded its highest total of new cases ever. At least 912 people are hospitalized because of the virus across the state, but it’s not known how many people are currently hospitalized in Forsyth County. That data is released once a week by the county health department.
Thursday, Forsyth County health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, bringing the countywide death toll to 37. No information about the deceased was provided Thursday.
At least 3,132 people have tested positive for the virus in Forsyth County, and 1,982 of those people are considered recovered. As of Monday, the most recent day data was made available on a county level, more than 11% of all COVID-19 tests conducted in Forsyth County came back positive.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in partnership with StarMed, will hold free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. Health officials ask people who want a test to register online at www.StarMed.care because limited tests are available.
Nationwide, virus cases are surging, especially in the southern United States. States such as Texas, Arizona and Florida have all recently reported new daily highs for new cases. North Carolina reported its own new daily high Tuesday, with 1,843 cases.
Despite the record high in new cases, Ohl said North Carolina does not make for fair comparison to the surges in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona. The reopening process here has been more cautious.
“They did it with gusto, they opened up everything,” Ohl said. “To compare it to North Carolina, we opened up but there are still some things we’re hesitant about.”
The number of new cases in North Carolina and in the Triad area largely plateaued over the past two weeks. There is variation day to day, Ohl said, but the rolling average of new cases remains fairly level. The variation is to be expected, but does not mean people can lose vigilance when dealing with the virus.
“This doesn’t mean by any means we can let down our guard,” Ohl said.
Ohl also made an impassioned plea for schools to reopen for in-person learning, saying not to do so would be damaging for student’s educational and social development. If anything, Ohl said, having in-person school should be lawmakers’ top priority.
“If we can keep our schools open and our bars closed, that’s a good tradeoff,” he said. “That would be a huge success for us. If there’s anyone in Raleigh listening, let’s get to work to make that happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.