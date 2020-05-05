Forsyth County has nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases closer to the 300 mark at 296, the county Health Department said Tuesday.
The number of deaths in Forsyth remained at five. A death has been reported in the 27284 Zip code of Kernersville, but appears to have been a person who lived in Guilford County.
With 144 Forsyth individuals considered recovered and five deaths, that left 147 individuals with active coronavirus infections.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home executive order is scheduled to expire Friday.
Cooper has discussed how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases. He has set a press conference for 5 p.m. today to outline the plans of his administration.
A total of 127 cases have been added in Forsyth since April 27 — the majority of which are connected to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Wilkesboro, public health officials have said.
“Forsyth resident hospitalization related to COVID-19 remains low; the majority of cases are able to recover at home,” Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s public health director, said Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 to at least 132 in the past week, mostly related to the Tyson plant outbreak.
Wilkes health officials said that as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were five individuals hospitalized with the virus, one death and 40 considered as recovered. About 72% of the COVID-19 cases in Wilkes are in the 28659 (North Wilkesboro) and 28697 (Wilkesboro) Zip codes.
Wilkes Health said it worked with Tyson Foods to test 200 employees Monday.
"The goal was to help identify (employees) who are positive for COVID-19, so they could be self-isolated those (employees) based on the current CDC recommendations, while using these results to get a better sense of the spread in the plant," Wilkes public health officials said Tuesday.
"Tyson Foods is also going to use these numbers to enhance mitigation strategies" that already included temperature and symptom checks, relaxed attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet childcare needs, restricted visitor access and providing personal protective equipment.
The plant has waived the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits or telemedicine for COVID-19 testing, as well as eliminated pre-approval or preauthorization steps, Wilkes public health officials said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained numbers of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
The overall number of cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region was at 1,603, up from 1,065 a week ago.
Guilford County had 476 cases and 33 of the region’s 63 deaths, according to its health department as of noon Monday. Guilford has had 190 individuals recover, while there were 102 who remained hospitalized for an active case total of 253.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, and infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that the new cases are to be considered clusters, which are easier to contain and trace than if they were the result of widespread community transmission.
The official DHHS count had 12,256 cases and 452 deaths statewide as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The statewide cases total is up 28.1% from 9,568 a week ago, while the deaths are up 32.2% from 342 a week ago.
Statewide, nursing homes account for 1,895 confirmed cases and 211 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 379 confirmed cases and 39 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,027 cases and 10 deaths.
About 3% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 57.5% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
State health officials began releasing April 27 details on dozens of nursing homes and other group living facilities that have had COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as at least two active cases. Those totals are updated Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
The latest report showed no COVID-19 cases within any Forsyth nursing or residential-care facility.
As of Friday, DHHS said Alamance, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties have active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and residential care facilities, meaning there are at least two cases in each facility. Guilford has three, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph have one each.
Davidson’s Alston Brook was listed with 56 cases — 41 residents and 15 staff. There have been six deaths involving residents.
Wilkes public health officials confirmed Tuesday an outbreak at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation affecting three residents and one staff member. The facility said all residents and staff members have been tested for the virus.
