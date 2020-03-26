Forsyth Medical Center has 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have the virus, an infectious disease expert told county leaders Thursday afternoon.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases specialist with Novant, spoke to county commissioners as they discussed whether to issue a countywide stay-at-home order.

The cities of Winston-Salem and Clemmons issued orders Wednesday telling residents to stay home when possible. Hospitals have urged the county to take similar steps.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments