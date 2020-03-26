Forsyth Medical Center has 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have the virus, an infectious disease expert told county leaders Thursday afternoon.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases specialist with Novant, spoke to county commissioners as they discussed whether to issue a countywide stay-at-home order.
The cities of Winston-Salem and Clemmons issued orders Wednesday telling residents to stay home when possible. Hospitals have urged the county to take similar steps.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.