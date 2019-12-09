Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library system, will retire on Dec. 31, ending a 40-year career with the library system.
The time is right, Sprinkle-Hamlin said Monday.
“This was a great time for me to retire,” Sprinkle-Hamlin said, “and give other people an opportunity to experience what I have experienced working in the library system.”
When she was named director in 2000, Sprinkle-Hamlin became the first African American and the first woman to head the county library system.
“I’ve always believed that you should grow your own talent, and that our library staff should look like the community it serves,” she said. “I will miss the staff and also the customers as well as networking with librarians all over the country and globally.
“I just will miss the relationships that I’ve built in the library community,” Sprinkle-Hamlin said.
Sprinkle-Hamlin, 74, manages of a staff of more than 120 people and oversees an annual budget of nearly $8 million, she said. Her annual salary is $142,064.
The position of director of the Forsyth County Public Library system will be publicly posted before Jan. 1, County Manager Dudley Watts said. County officials are working on the job advertisement.
Watt said he hopes to fill the position in January.
“I think there will be substantial interest in the job,” he said.
Sprinkle-Hamlin plans to do several things during her retirement, including exercising and traveling and working with group, Friends of the Library, and serving as a volunteer at the O’Kelly Library at Winston-Salem State University, she said.
Sprinkle-Hamlin also will spend some of her time fundraising and producing the 2021 National Black Theater Festival, she said. Her husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, founded the theater festival in 1989. He died in 2007.
Sprinkle-Hamlin was hired by the library system in 1979, as a department head for children’s outreach. At the time, librarians stamped due dates on cards in the back of books. Now, most library features are fully digitized.
She was promoted to assistant director in 1980 and to associate library director in 1984.
Sprinkle-Hamlin has overseen the library’s transformation to the digital age, where people are as likely to download materials as to check out books.
She was among the county leaders who oversaw the two-year, $28 million renovation of the Central Library on West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem..
Voters approved a $40 million bond referendum in 2010 that resulted in the renovation, new branch libraries in Clemmons and Kernersville, and the renovation of other branches.
The new Central Library, which reopened in 2017, has more than 106,000 square feet of space and offers more than 250,000 books, magazines, movies and other materials. There are 90 public computers with internet access as well as a 20-seat computer training lab.
The new building has a 289-seat auditorium and a demonstration kitchen and a cafe
Bill Roberts, who served as library director from 1971 to 1999, said Sprinkle-Hamlin, was the perfect choice to succeed him.
“When I hired her in 1979, she was running a business out of her basement,” Roberts said. “She was obviously a very dynamic person. I thought that with her being a native of Winston-Salem and having library experience, she was a perfect choice.”
Roberts said he was not surprised to see Sprinkle-Hamlin had the energy to serve as library director, and to help her husband grow and develop the National Black Theater Festival as well.
Sprinkle-Hamlin received a bachelor’s degree in education from Winston-Salem State University and a master’s degree in library science from Clark Atlanta University. A native of Forsyth County, she said that she has always enjoyed being involved in the community.
Developing and nurturing talent was one of Sprinkle-Hamlin’s strengths, Roberts said.
“Sylvia was not the kind of person to stand up and be in the front,” he said. “She stood behind people and helped them become strong on their own.”
Sprinkle-Hamlin began her career as a children’s librarian at the Free Library of Philadelphia. From there, she accepted a position as an information specialist at the Benjamin Banneker Urban Center and then as an instructional media center director for the Philadelphia Public Schools.
In 1977, she returned home to Winston-Salem, where she worked as the assistant director and public service librarian at Winston-Salem State University. She also owned and operated a small business, Fashion Two-Twenty Cosmetics.
