After some debate, Forsyth County officials are keeping the To-Go Library Pickup Service that makes books available to patrons who pick them up outside at library entrances.
County Manager Dudley Watts said that after a discussion about the safety of the practice came up on Thursday during a meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, county officials reviewed procedures with an expert and got the green light to continue the service.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, the medical director for communicable disease in the Forsyth County Health Department, told county officials that not only was the library service operating safely, but that the procedures in place are probably “overkill,” according to Shontell Robinson, assistant county manager.
The public libraries are all closed in Forsyth. But patrons can call any of the branches and ask for a book, which they can then pick up from a cart at the library entrance while avoiding contact.
Meanwhile, the library is keeping books that are returned in quarantine for 72 hours before they are made available to the next person who might want to check them out. Officials say they’re following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, a federal government agency.
“We have researched the CDC guidelines on various surfaces,” said Elizabeth Skinner, the interim library director here. “For print and cardboard, items need a 24-hour quarantine. But most of our books and materials have plastic covers, which require a 72-hour quarantine. We are sanitizing, with staff wearing gloves and constantly hand-washing, and quarantining items 72 hours.”
The to-go service is offered weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And its been very popular, Skinner said: System-wide, the libraries have been providing a little less than 1,000 items a day, she estimated.
“We also want to emphasize that since we are still working at all 10 library locations, we can do telephone reference and assist parents with homework assignments,” Skinner said. “We can answer all kinds of questions that people might have. We are trying to support all types of learning in the community.”
People can also ask a research question by email at any time of day. Librarians will research the answer and get back to the questioner.
Some county commissioners were questioning Thursday whether the library was an essential service that should be kept open.
“We are asking non-essential businesses to shut their doors,” Commissioner Don Martin said during a county meeting held by teleconference. “We have to look at our own enterprises, look at the non-essential parts and do the same thing.”
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin noted that barbers have been calling him to complain about having to shut down.
“If they have to close their shops, I don’t see why we can’t close a drop-off book” service, he said.
Skinner calls the library a trusted source of information — including information about coronavirus.
“It is a place that people can turn to for recreation and enrichment,” she said, adding that the biggest demand has been for best-sellers and the like.
Meanwhile, Skinner said the library is continuing to put more content online as it emphasizes the availability of the virtual library.
People can make library card applications online now, Skinner said. People can download e-books and databases. Skinner said the library is also delivering books to the home-bound.
“Before the library closed, we experienced the grocery-store syndrome,” Skinner said. “People were in the library in droves when they anticipated we were going to close our doors.”
Having shelved thousands of books as a one time employee and now volunteer, I know that books are covered in germs (among other things). I don't think it is safe for those who work there. And, here's a logic question - if it's not safe enough for me as a volunteer (I am not allowed to enter the library), why is it then still safe for current staff. When all this is over I think I'll invite one of the 'experts' at Baptist Hospital to shelve books awhile with me and see how they feel about handling books coming in and out of our libraries.
The public library is an essential service and an invaluable one at that. It’s more than just books. Some of these county commissioners need to step inside one and find out. And comparing them to barber shops? C’mon. Barber shops help people get information, apply for jobs, apply for aid and assistance during times of need? How do these people get elected - they know so little about how essential county services work.
Yes, libraries are an important source of information and education, as well as the assistance Kamilla McHugh describes. But barber shops and salons are sources of information too, not to mention the uplift a haircut can give. If they are small shops or limit the number of barbers/beuticians working and use gloves and masks (they already have gloves and the masks can be made), is there any reason they cannot be allowed to serve their customers responsibly?
[thumbup][thumbup]
