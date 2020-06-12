Five detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail have contracted COVID-19, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The sheriff's office announced the confirmed cases in a news release. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the jail's inmates.
"The results have been negative for every (inmate) who has been tested," the sheriff's office said, although it was not immediately clear how many inmates have been tested.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the jail is committed to protecting inmates and officers.
"We are thankful that the measures implemented have kept the (inmates) in our care safe from COVID-19," he said. "We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services requires local sheriff's offices to publicly release information about its detention officers or inmates who test positive for the coronavirus.
Court officials, not the sheriff's office, decide whether inmates remain, the sheriff's office said.
From March 13 through Friday, 1,448 inmates have been released from the jail, and 1,323 new people booked into jail, the sheriff's office said.
Since March 13, the sheriff's office suspended all public visitation to the inmates except for their attorneys..
The sheriff's office has taken other measures to prevent the spread of the virus such as:
All detention and contract staff are checked daily for symptoms and fever before they enter the jail.
Every newly admitted inmate is asked specific questions by the jail's medical services provider regarding exposure to and symptoms of COVID-19.
Newly admitted inmates are held in the jail's intake housing for 14 days before being moved into the jail's general population, as opposed to the normal 72 hour hold before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Jail staff members working in areas that interact with newly admitted inmates wear N95 respirators.
Detention and contract staff are wearing surgical masks while interacting with the jail's inmate population.
The jail's staff also wear surgical masks when they cannot practice social distancing while interacting with coworkers.
The current inmates have received surgical masks to wear inside the jail. Each housing unit has foaming hand sanitizer readily available to inmates.
Hospital strength cleaner is used to clean cells. Inmate workers assigned to intake housing are wearing N95s masks and personal protective equipment.
Educational materials about the importance of washing hands and physical distancing are available on kiosk machines and in the inmate's cells inside the jail.
Fewer inmates are out of their cells at one time, allowing for physical distancing. Inmates who have to leave the jail for medical appointments and court hearings are given masks.
In addition, the jail's population specialist works with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office to manage the jail's inmate population, the sheriff's office said.
"By receiving continually updated information, the DA’s Office is able to work within the judicial system to minimize the number of new residents introduced into the existing population," the sheriff's office said.
