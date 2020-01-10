The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will receive the maximum of $275,000 over three years from a federal grant aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Linkages to Care program provided $7 million overall to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal is to assist the N.C. Division of Public Health and 23 county health departments with developing and implementing “high-impact, community-level strategies.”
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said the grant would be used to help fund the Twin City Harm Reduction Collective, including hiring a staff member who can focus efforts on substance use and addiction in marginalized communities.
Among potential initiatives mentioned by DHHS are syringe-exchange programs, connection of justice-involved individuals to treatment and recovery services and post-overdose response teams with emergency medical services.
Other county-level health departments receiving funding were: Alamance ($273,544); Appalachian District ($275,000); Davie ($275,000); Guilford ($274,997); and Surry ($222,076).
“This Community Linkages to Care funding serves as a catalyst for local communities across the state to directly address the opioid crisis by working collaboratively to build sustainable, impactful programs for the most vulnerable populations in their communities,” Dr. Susan Kansagra, head of the Division of Public Health’s chronic disease and injury section, said in a statement.
Mecklenburg’s health department received additional funding to develop a harm-reduction-based, drop-in wellness center that will combine a variety of wraparound services, including peer-support groups, wound care and rapid testing.
The CDC funding represents a ripple effect from the NC Opioid Action Plan that debuted in 2017 and was updated in June 2019.
The plan advances various strategies for opioid prevention and response through three focus areas: prevention, connections to care and harm reduction.
On Sept. 1, DHHS reported that Forsyth and Guilford experienced increases in the number of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths during 2018, while their three metro peers had sizable decreases.
Forsyth had 84 opioid-related overdose deaths, up from 74 in 2017 and 55 in both 2016 and 2015. It is the highest annual death toll for Forsyth since DHHS began disclosing death statistics for that category in 1999.
Meanwhile, Guilford’s death rate rose from 99 to 102 in 2018.
Comparing the state’s five main metro areas for 2018, Durham had 33 opioid-related deaths (down 17.5%), Mecklenburg had 153 (down 14.5%) and Wake had 91 (down 25.4%).
Forsyth and Guilford also went against an overall statewide decrease from 2,006 to 1,785, a 5% decline that’s the first in five years. There was a statewide average of 4.9 deaths per day, down from 5.5 deaths per day in 2017.
The 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. had 379 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018, a 4.3% decline from 396 in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.