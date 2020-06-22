Coronavirus 2019 COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Rabbitti

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has received $1.23 million in federal CARES Act funding for COVID-19 pandemic efforts, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Counties can use the money for staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing, information-technology infrastructure, and data sharing and visualization.

Local health departments will receive a base allocation of $90,000 per county with additional funding based on population size and their cumulative positive COVID-19 caseload. Some local health departments represent multiple counties.

The 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. received a combined $6 million.

The breakdown of the remaining health department funding follows: Alamance, $461,821; Appalachian, $417,667; Davidson, $486,755; Davie, $185,324; Guilford, $1.34 million; Randolph, $580,039; Rockingham, $236,095; Stokes, $175,162; Surry, $285,808; Wilkes, $383,669; and Yadkin, $223,484.

