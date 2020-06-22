The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has received $1.23 million in federal CARES Act funding for COVID-19 pandemic efforts, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Counties can use the money for staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing, information-technology infrastructure, and data sharing and visualization.
Local health departments will receive a base allocation of $90,000 per county with additional funding based on population size and their cumulative positive COVID-19 caseload. Some local health departments represent multiple counties.
The 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. received a combined $6 million.
The breakdown of the remaining health department funding follows: Alamance, $461,821; Appalachian, $417,667; Davidson, $486,755; Davie, $185,324; Guilford, $1.34 million; Randolph, $580,039; Rockingham, $236,095; Stokes, $175,162; Surry, $285,808; Wilkes, $383,669; and Yadkin, $223,484.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.