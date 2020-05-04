Triad, Northwest N.C. cases

Forsyth Department of Public Health said there were 287 cases as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, up 19 from Sunday.

Guilford Department of Public Health said there were 476 cases and 31 deaths as of noon Monday.

There have been at least 1,567 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region with 56 reported deaths.

The cases breakdown for the other counties: Alamance 128, Alleghany 6, Ashe 5, Davidson 179, Davie 31, Randolph 242, Rockingham 27, Stokes 10, Surry 16, Watauga 8, Wilkes 127 and Yadkin 25.

The breakdown for deaths is: Guilford 31, Davidson 8, Forsyth 5, Randolph 3, Davie 2, Rockingham 2, Alamance 2, Surry 1, Wilkes 1, Yadkin 1.