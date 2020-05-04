Forsyth County has 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 287, up 118 from 169 a week ago, the county Health Department said Monday.
The number of deaths in Forsyth remained at five. A death has been reported in the 27284 Zip code of Kernersville, but appears to have been a person who lived in Guilford County.
With 142 Forsyth individuals considered recovered, that left 140 individuals with active coronavirus infections.
A total of 118 cases have been added in Forsyth since April 27 — the majority of which are connected to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Wilkesboro, public health officials have said.
"Forsyth resident hospitalization related to COVID-19 remains low; the majority of cases are able to recover at home," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth's public health director.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 to at least 127 in the past week, mostly related to the Tyson plant outbreak.
Wilkes health officials said that as of 2 p.m. Sunday there were five individuals hospitalized with the virus, one death and 40 considered as recovered. About 71% of the COVID-19 cases in Wilkes are in the 28659 (North Wilkesboro) and 28697 (Wilkesboro) Zip codes.
Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home executive order is scheduled to expire Friday. Cooper has discussed how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases.
On Monday, Cooper said he is hopeful of beginning phase one of re-opening the state and could make a firm decision Tuesday or Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained numbers of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
The overall number of cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region was at 1,567, up from 1,015 a week ago.
Guilford County had 476 cases and 31 of the region’s 56 deaths, according to its health department. It has had 190 individuals recover, and there were 102 who remained hospitalized for an active case total of 255.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, and infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that the new cases are to be considered clusters, which are easier to contain and trace than if they were the result of widespread community transmission.
The official DHHS count had 11,848 cases and 430 deaths statewide as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The statewide cases total is up 29.5% from 9,142 a week ago, while the deaths are up 40% from 306 a week ago.
Statewide, nursing homes account for 1,840 confirmed cases and 203 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 377 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,023 cases and nine deaths.
About 72% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities. About 59% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
State health officials began releasing April 27 details on dozens of nursing homes and other group living facilities that have had COVID-19 outbreaks. Those totals are updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
The latest report showed no COVID-19 cases within any Forsyth nursing or residential-care facility.
As of Friday, DHHS said Alamance, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties have active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and residential care facilities, meaning there are at least two cases in each facility. Guilford has three, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph have one each.
Davidson’s Alston Brook was listed with 56 cases — 41 residents and 15 staff. There have been six deaths involving residents.
