A substantial COVID-19 relief funding gap exists between Forsyth and Guilford counties because the federal government is limiting direct aid to only counties with at least 500,000 residents.
That decision means that while Forsyth currently will receive $6.4 million from the $4.07 billion CARES package allotment to North Carolina, Guilford gains $93.7 million.
Guilford had 537,174 residents as of 2019, while Forsyth had 382,295 as the state’s fourth largest county. Wake County is receiving $194 million in direct CARES aid, while Mecklenburg County is getting $193.8 million.
Counties in North Carolina below 500,000 in population will receive at least $250,000 for a combined $24.25 million.
The remaining funds are being distributed on a per capita basis using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 county population totals.
County boards of commissioners can allocate funds to municipalities, but only if “the transfer qualifies as a necessary expenditure incurred due to the public health emergency.”
Forsyth Democratic Reps. Derwin Montgomery and Evelyn Terry have introduced House Bill 1144 that requests Winston-Salem receiving $30 million from the remaining $1.9 billion in CARES funding that state legislators currently are holding in reserves.
The funds, as is the case in Guilford, would be used “for expenditures that are consistent with the most recently published U.S. Treasury Department guidance.”
Montgomery said the Forsyth CARES funding “is not sufficient to truly spread across the county to cities and towns to help them respond to this crisis.”
“The city has cut bus fares to free, opened medically fragile shelter for homeless, and there are additional needs to support local businesses. These funds could be used to cover all of these actions.”
The bill “is a nice political gesture, but has no chance to move forward and be implemented into law,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
“The (COVID-19) working groups took a very deliberate and focused review to allocate to the counties ... in a fair method using a formula to be fair to all counties.
“The General Assembly did not get enough money to single out Winston-Salem, so it will not get much support from the work groups.”
Since the main issue is Forsyth and Winston-Salem being excluded from direct CARES relief funding, Lambeth said he “suggested to the city leadership their best option is to ask the congressional delegation to make a federal allocation directly to Winston-Salem.”
Lambeth said there is “no logic” to Winston-Salem getting so much less in CARES relief funds than Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake.
The offices of Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, and Mark Walker, R-6th, could not be reached for comment on whether they planned to make such a request.
Foxx is the current U.S. House representative for Forsyth.
With the congressional district map redrawn for the 2020 election, most of Winston-Salem will be in the Sixth District, while most of the county will be in the 10th District.
Taylor Theodossiou, press secretary for Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-10th, said Sunday it’s not likely Winston-Salem would get federal funding outside the state allotment from the CARES Act.
“Any entity of local government below that population threshold must apply for funds through their state government,” Theodossiou said. “In this case, the state of North Carolina decided that Forsyth County would get $6 million.”
McHenry voted against the $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by the Democrat-controlled U.S. House on Friday. The package is unlikely to pass the U.S. Senate, according to political analysts.
“At this time, the congressman believes that we should wait to see the impact of the money approved in the CARES Act — much of which has not yet been spent — before pursuing further relief bills,” Theodossiou said.
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said HB1144 “has absolutely no chance of winning approval in its current form.”
“If legislative leaders signaled an interest in considering this proposal, other cities would start lining up to get their own pieces of the pie. So any state-directed COVID-19 funding for cities would address multiple places, not just Winston-Salem.”
Kokai said he doesn’t expect legislators will want to revisit that county governments are the direct recipient of CARES relief funds.
“Those counties have the leeway to share funding with cities,” Kokai said. “Unless there’s widespread concern that counties aren’t playing nice with their city councils, then ideas like HB1144 will die.”
Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, said that although the CARES Act does not allow the use of the state allocation to replace lost local and state tax revenues, it is possible that federal guidelines could be amended for that use.
“In fact, we think that’s likely to happen,” Brown said.
“When it does, the CARES Act funding will become the most flexible resource we have to avoid cutting critical government services or laying off teachers.”
