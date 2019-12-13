A former Winston-Salem police officer was warned about leaving his son in the care of his girlfriend after an October 2018 incident that left the toddler with a black eye and bruises on his face, according to court documents and the child’s mother.
David Benjamin Ingram, 36, who was a corporal with the Winston-Salem Police Department, was fired Oct. 1. The firing came several months after Ingram was arrested and charged with one felony count of negligent child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury; one count of misdemeanor child abuse; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His girlfriend, Jaimie Leonard Binkley, 31, is charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury; and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The charges come out of two separate incidents. One happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2018. In that case, Binkley is accused of causing bruising on Ingram’s son, who was 2 years old at the time. The second incident happened between June 18 and June 19 of this year. In that case, Binkley is alleged to have physically abused the boy, resulting in a fractured femur in the boy’s right leg. Ingram is accused of improper supervision for leaving his son in Binkley’s care in both incidents.
According to a memorandum from Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh, Ingram received a letter dated Feb. 21, 2018, telling him that his son should not be left in Binkley’s care. The letter also said she had been identified as a person found responsible for the abuse or neglect of Ingram’s son and had been added to a list maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for people determined to be responsible for the abuse or neglect of children, the memorandum said.
Sabrina Buckner, Ingram’s former wife and the boy’s mother, said last week that the Forsyth County Department of Social Services first became involved after the October 2018 incident. That indicates that the letter was dated incorrectly in the memorandum and that the letter was sent to Ingram in February 2019, rather than in February 2018.
According to a temporary custody order filed this summer, Forsyth County Child Protective Services entered a safety plan after the October 2018 incident that prohibited Binkley from having contact with Ingram’s son and requiring that Ingram’s visits with his son be supervised by one of Ingram’s friends. Ingram maintained that the injuries from that incident happened when his son ran into a door. Ingram said the broken leg this past June likely happened because his son got his leg stuck in the bars of a bed.
According to the city’s memorandum, medical personnel told police that the child’s injuries in both incidents were not accidental.
Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes declined to comment when asked whether the date contained in the memorandum was incorrect.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said the Rules of Professional Responsibility prevent him from commenting publicly on a pending criminal case. Victor Isler, the director of the Forsyth County DSS, did not respond to a message requesting comment. DSS child-abuse and neglect cases are usually considered confidential.
Last week, Ingram, who is free on a $5,000 bond, said he could not comment.
“I’ve been advised by legal counsel not to discuss any details of the case,” he said.
Elizabeth Toomes, his attorney, did not return a message asking for comment.
Binkley, who was released on a $50,000 bond, also did not respond to a message asking for comment.
Buckner asked a judge to award her primary custody after the June 2019 incident. A judge granted her temporary primary custody, according to court records.
Ingram filed for a domestic-violence restraining order against Buckner. Buckner filed a counter-claim in which she alleged Ingram assaulted her. Ingram’s restraining order was voluntarily dismissed. Binkley also filed a restraining order against Buckner, accusing her of stalking. That order was later voluntarily dismissed.
After he was fired, Ingram appealed the decision through a grievance process. During a hearing, Ingram denied that Binkley abused his son and that he did anything improper by leaving his son in her care. He also initially denied seeing the letter from DSS but later admitted that he had seen it after police investigators obtained a copy of the letter from Ingram’s cellphone, according to the memorandum.
Raleigh wrote in the memorandum that Ingram continued to put his son in Binkley’s care despite the letter.
Ingram and Binkley are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday, Dec. 19.
