The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Thursday 39 new COVID-19 cases and one death, the second day in a row with a virus-related death.
The deceased was in their 60s and it's not known if they had an underlying health condition, according to the health department. Twenty-seven people have died in Forsyth County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
At least 150 more people are now considered to be recovered from the virus compared to the previous day. The health department reports 1,475 of the county's 2,372 cases are recovered. The gap between active and recovered cases in Forsyth County is the largest it has been since the outbreak began.
In North Carolina, more than 48,000 people have tested positive for the virus, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services figures. The state recorded 1,333 new cases Thursday, the second day in a row with more than 1,000 new cases.
For the third day in a row, the state set a record for number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 857 hospitalizations. It's not known how many people are hospitalized in Forsyth County, as those numbers are released weekly by the health department.
There are outbreaks in what the state calls congregate living settings, which includes nursing homes. Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center has the largest outbreak in Forsyth County, with a total of 20 COVID-19 cases and one death. Nine staff members and 11 residents tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. At least one resident has died.
The Citadel is the only other facility in Forsyth County that reported a death of a resident. The facility had six residents and six staffers test positive for COVID-19. Outbreaks were also reported at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Oaks and Trinity Glen.
