Forsyth County has become the fifth county to surpass 1,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
There were 44 new cases reported Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
In the past two weeks, the gap in cases between Forsyth and Guilford counties has narrowed significantly. The difference was 204 on May 11 and 163 on May 18.
On Tuesday, it was down to 80 cases — 1,092 in Guilford and 1,012 in Forsyth.
Meanwhile, the gap continues to grow in terms of COVID-19 related deaths between the counties — 37 on May 11, 40 on May 18 and 44 on Tuesday. The latest totals are 53 deaths in Guilford and nine in Forsyth.
Of the Forsyth cases, 361 individuals are considered as having recovered.
At 642 active cases, Tuesday is the 12th consecutive day on which the number of active cases has surpassed the number of recovered cases by at least 100.
As of Monday, 20 people in Forsyth were hospitalized because of the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 176 new cases statewide Tuesday, but that number did not count the 44 new cases in Forsyth.
Gov. Roy Cooper said during Tuesday's press conference that his administration will continue to review the COVID-19 data over a rolling 14-day period, for the rollouts of Phase One, which began May 8, and Phase Two, which started Friday.
"When you see a couple of days of increase in the numbers, you have to be concerned," Cooper said.
The state experienced its largest one-day increase at more than 1,100 from the morning reporting periods from Friday to Saturday.
"It is one of the reasons we continue to emphasize to people that we're far from out of the woods with this virus," Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, said that "while we are doing more testing, we're seeing more outbreaks in lots of different parts of our state."
Cohen cited urban hot spots and additional meat-processing facilities in rural areas, such as at least 570 cases associated with the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkesboro.
"We have to learn to live with this virus, and not have it overwhelm our health-care system," Cohen said.
Cooper said he is "deeply concerned ... that it can be dangerous" for gyms and fitness centers to open in defiance of his executive orders keeping those facilities closed until at least June 26.
"One of the reasons we are moving cautiously into Phase Two is that there a lot of businesses that can easily, by the very nature, cause transfer of COVID-19," Cooper said.
"The health officials in North Carolina believe that we have gone as far as we can go in the moment."
The Forsyth health department has not released local weekly testing figures and is still in the process of gathering that data, according to an update from an assistant county manager.
The county's rate of infection — 258 cases for every 100,000 — is greater than the state's rate.
As of Monday night, more than half of all cases in Forsyth were among Latinos, despite Latinos making up less than 15% of the county's population.
At least 766 people in North Carolina have died from the virus.
About 80.3% of all intensive-care beds in the state are occupied, but most of those beds are not COVID-19 patients. Of the approximately 12,590 people hospitalized in the state, 621 are COVID-19 patients.
Statewide as of Tuesday morning, nursing homes account for 2,978 confirmed cases and 406 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 614 confirmed cases and 57 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,155 cases and 15 deaths.
About 80% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 62.4% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
