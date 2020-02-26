The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department has formed a partnership with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system to help students make better decisions through a program called Decision Points.
“Life is a series of decisions,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. “Why shouldn’t we equip our youth to make better decisions? We are proud to collaborate with different community resources on this program.”
The pilot program will be offered as a unit of study to seventh-grade students as part of the health curriculum in four schools that already have school resource officers from the sheriff’s office — Clemmons, Flat Rock, Philo-Hill and Walkertown middle schools.
The goal is for students to learn to think about decisions and the consequences in making those decisions.
The instructors will be WS/FCS health teachers, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers and Community Corrections probation officers.
Rusty Hall, a WS/FCS instructional superintendent, said that the district will use state standards that are part of its curriculum, including analyzing the relationship between healthy expression of emotions, mental health and healthy behavior.
“Our health teachers will kind of set the stage and have a lesson about decision-making in general and start to talk about goal-setting and different things that are part of the curriculum,” Hall said.
He said that the sheriff’s office’s piece, which is in the middle of the unit, will include interactive talks and discussions by SROs and probation officers about making decisions, along with a video.
Hall said that the video follows a seventh-grade student as he goes through several “bad decisions” that lead to some serious consequences.
“Taking what we do and adding the sheriff’s office on top of that is going to make those lessons and that message even stronger and more lasting for our students,” Hall said.
As part of the program, Moms Demand Action, a group concerned about gun violence, will present the Be Smart program as part of an afterschool/evening event. The 20-minute Be Smart presentation will focus on parent and community outreach around gun safety.
Christina Howell, public affairs officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said that the idea for the program came about when Sherri Cook, judicial district manager with the Division of Adult Corrections and Juvenile Justice Community Corrections, attended a Middle District Project Safe Neighborhoods, or PSN, meeting in May 2019.
At the meeting, Cook learned about the Fayetteville Police Department’s Operation Ceasefire (Educating Kids about Gun Violence) program built on the PSN model.
Cook brought the information back to Forsyth County and talked to Susan Frye, retired Forsyth County Clerk of Courts and now the administrative consultant for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, with the idea of doing something similar in Forsyth County, Howell said.
Then Community Corrections and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office formed a collaboration that resulted in a proposal to WS/FCS about the Decision Points program.
The board of education is expected to soon approve an agreement between it and the sheriff’s office to hopefully start rolling out the five-day lessons March 1, Hall said.
After the pilot program ends, he said, plans are to take a look at what worked and didn’t work and ways to make it better so that it can possibly be expanded to all middle schools next year.
“I’m excited,” Hall said. “Anytime you can partner with different groups and different agencies around one goal, especially when that goal is focused on students and making them better decision-makers, is always positive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.