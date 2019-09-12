The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify human remains a hunter found in the woods behind a business in Rural Hall earlier this week.
Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Christina Howell said in a text message the remains are with the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office and that the process of identifying them could take “some time.”
“Maybe even a few months,” Howell wrote.
A hunter came across the remains on Monday in a section of woods behind Bill Plemmons RV World at 6725 University Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office. The hunter thought he found part of a human skeleton, and authorities confirmed that.
Forsyth County and Winston-Salem Police Department investigators are also reviewing missing persons cases in an attempt to identify the person, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if the sheriff’s office has made any headway on that front.
Anyone with information about the human remains is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800. The Spanish language Crime Stoppers line is 336-728-3904.
