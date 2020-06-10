Facebook post Dena Barker

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is distancing itself from an offensive Facebook comment made by a recently retired dispatcher who called protesters “ignorant” and that people should run protesters in the road over with their cars.

Posted under a video of protesters on a road, the comment from Dena Barker reads, “Parents should have taught them don’t play in the street! RUN THEIR STUPID IGNORANT BUTTS OVER! It’s a road to be traveled on by vehicles not whiney spoiled brats who thinks the world owes them something!”

Barker declined to comment on her post when reached by the Journal on Wednesday but acknowledged its existence. She appears to have removed Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as her workplace on Facebook.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the comment does not represent the views of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough or the agency as a whole. Barker retired in April.

“We are disappointed that her personal views break down the trust that our community has in us,” the sheriff’s office statement read. “We continue to encourage speaking out against injustice and hate, we support peaceful protest, and we will continue to serve our community with transparency, compassion and integrity.”

Barker worked as a Forsyth County dispatcher for 15 years and had a “well known compassion for animals,” according to an April 20 Facebook post from the sheriff’s office acknowledging her retirement.

@LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments