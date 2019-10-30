The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen Tuesday Oct. 22 in the Walkertown area, authorities said Wednesday night.

Omarr Burns, 40, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 to 150 pounds, the sheriff's office said. Burns is a black man with brown eyes and black hair and long dreads.

Anyone with information about the Burns' whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

