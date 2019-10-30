The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen Tuesday Oct. 22 in the Walkertown area, authorities said Wednesday night.
Omarr Burns, 40, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 to 150 pounds, the sheriff's office said. Burns is a black man with brown eyes and black hair and long dreads.
Anyone with information about the Burns' whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.