A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus crashed Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of High Point road when another car pulled out in front of it, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
School bus No. 94, driven by Robert Meeks, 64, was headed north on High Point Road with one student on board from Lowrance/Paisley Magnet School about 6:30 a.m. when a Dodge Challenger pulled out in the road in front of the bus, police said.
The bus crashed into the Dodge, driven by Christopher Jones Jr., 21, damaging both vehicles, police said. Both the bus and the Dodge were towed from the scene.
Meeks and the student were not injured, and Jones complained of minor injuries but declined medical treatment, police said.
Police cited Jones for unsafe movement.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.