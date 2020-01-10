A car crashed Friday morning into a school bus carrying Meadowlark Elementary students, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spokesperson Brent Campbell.
The bus was at the intersection of Robinhood and Lewisville Vienna roads around 7 a.m. when a car hit the bus on the front portion of its driver's side, Campbell said.
The bus appeared to be undamaged, while the passenger vehicle was significantly damaged, Campbell said. There were no reports of major injuries, and Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene.
No students were injured, Campbell said, and they went to school on another bus.
