The Forsyth County Public Health Department announced on Sunday one new case of COVID-19, raising the number of confirmed cases in the county to 153.
The county has previously reported five deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The number of publicly known deaths in the county has remained at five for nearly two weeks, even as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase. In neighboring Guilford County, 17 people have died of the disease.
Out of the 153 cases, 108 of the people diagnosed have recovered. On Saturday, six new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth were announced.
It is not clear if the new cases include a court employee whose positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday resulted in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice getting completely shut down for seven days, starting April 24. The court was scheduled to go through a deep cleaning on Saturday and Sunday. The courthouse is scheduled to re-open to the public on May 4.
North Carolina revised its numbers from Saturday after Vidant Health incorrectly reported tested results as all being positive, according to a statement from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The revised number of cases on Saturday was 8,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Sunday, that number increased by 288 to 8,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
No one really knows exactly how many people have COVID-19 due to a limited supply of tests available. North Carolina has completed 107,894 tests. More than 940,000 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 54,000 people have died.
More than 1,000 new cases have been announced since Thursday, when Gov. Roy Cooper spoke about his phased plans for reopening the state. Cooper also extended the stay-at-home order through the first week of May. On Friday, Cooper closed all schools for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
The number of statewide virus-related deaths increased by 10 on Sunday, reaching a total of at least 299 deaths in North Carolina. At least 451 people across the state are hospitalized, and the spread of the coronavirus has reached 94 of the 100 counties in North Carolina. It's not clear how many of the 451 people hospitalized are from Forsyth County.
Guilford and Davidson counties have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes there. At least two nursing homes in Guilford County — Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden and Camden Health and Rehabilitation — are on the state Department of Health and Human Services' list of facilities with outbreaks of the virus.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift has said that an increase in testing for the virus will result in more cases of COVID-19 getting reported. Many people who have the virus may not experience any symptoms or only mild symptoms that don't require hospitalization or medical treatment.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said that until recently, area health-care providers were only testing people who needed treatment or were essential workers.
As of Monday, 1,968 people in Forsyth County had been tested for COVID-19 throughout the extent of the pandemic.
