The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday 64 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, the same day Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced he would make wearing masks mandatory for city residents if Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't issue a statewide order.
The local increase in new cases comes on a day N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,721 new cases statewide. The state health department also reported 20 new virus-related deaths, including the two here in Forsyth County.
County health officials did not release any information about the deceased. County Public Health Director Joshua Swift will be available for questions from the media Thursday at 4 p.m. Thirty-one people have died because of the virus in Forsyth County, according to state and local data.
The total number of recovered cases in Forsyth County rose again Wednesday, with 1,726 of the 2,679 of the people who've tested positive for the virus now considered recovered.
Statewide, more than 56,000 people have tested positive, and more than 900 people are hospitalized for the second straight day.
Cooper is expected to issue an order on whether wearing masks will be required today at 3 p.m.
Joines told the Winston-Salem Journal Wednesday he will issue his own masking order effective Friday if Cooper doesn't do so today.
Swift issued a statement Wednesday encouraging people to wear masks voluntarily.
"Research suggests wearing face masks in public relates to one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission," Swift is quoted as saying. "We must all be responsible and we must all wear a mask and practice the prevention measures that help slow the spread."
