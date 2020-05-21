The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's case total above 800.
The new cases continue a weeks-long trend of sizable daily increases, with the county's total now at 821. Of those, 461 are active and 352 are considered recovered. Thursday is the seventh day in a row that active cases have outnumbered recovered cases by more than 100, although recoveries increased significantly in the most recent report.
The county's coronavirus-related death toll remains at eight people.
Forsyth County is one of six North Carolina counties with at least 800 cases of the virus.
Across the state, more than 20,900 people have tested positive for the virus since the first case was discovered in March, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. At least 716 people in the state have died because of the virus.
At least 290,645 North Carolinians have been tested for the virus as of Thursday, almost 13,000 more people than on Wednesday. Not every negative test is reported to the state or county health departments.
In Davie County, Ashley Furniture Inc. has had “a handful of” COVID-19 cases among its Advance workforce, spokesman Cole Bawek said Wednesday.
“We have no reported cases where transmission is believed to have occurred while working at our facility,” Bawek said. “Out of caution, we have nonetheless asked associates who may have previously come in close contact with these associates to quarantine at home.”
Suzanne Wright, Davie County's health director, said Thursday she can only confirm one of the cases is a Davie resident and that Ashley employs people from across the region.
"A member of Ashley Furniture’s leadership staff reported Thursday that a 'handful' can be defined as less than 10 employees," Wright said. "The staff member reported that there is no consistent pattern of cases in one particular department or area of Ashley, and all confirmed cases are associated with close contact transmission outside of Ashley Furniture."
