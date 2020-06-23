Forsyth County health officials announced on Tuesday 40 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death, bringing the county’s total number of cases over 2,600.
The County’s Public Health Department didn’t release any information about the deceased in its daily briefing. Twenty-nine people have died in Forsyth County because of the virus.
In addition to the 40 new cases, the health department reported 90 more people had recovered from the virus. In total, 1,662 people have recovered from the virus in Forsyth County.
As of noon Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 54,453 cases and 1,223 deaths statewide. The 848 new cases reported statewide Tuesday is more than Mondays, but is significantly lower than the number of new cases reported over the weekend.
The number of tests are also down, comparatively, over the same time period.
In North Carolina, 915 are hospitalized because of the virus, a record, according to N.C. DHHS. At least 800 people have been hospitalized in the state for the last eight days.
As of Saturday, there were 50 people hospitalized in Forsyth County. The county’s health department releases the data once a week, and Saturday’s total is the most recent available.
Public health officials now list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus. State health officials said Monday that additional personal protective equipment is being shipped to those counties.
On Monday, N.C. DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper said they are “definitely considering” imposing a statewide mask mandate. However, Cohen said then she is not ready to recommend one to Cooper.
Cohen also said it remains too soon to have definitive data on whether there have been outbreaks at mass gatherings, including at protests or the thousands of fans who attended three separate racing events at Ace Speedway in Alamance County.
Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said last Thursday, June 18, he knew of no local cases linked to protests, and that most protesters had been wearing masks.
Alamance County Health Director Stacie Saunders testified under oath in Alamance County Superior Court Friday that she knew of at least one Ace Speedway spectator who tested positive for the virus.
With 2,615 cases, Forsyth County has the fourth most cases of any county in North Carolina. Neighboring Guilford County, despite having nearly 170,000 more residents, has 153 less cases than Forsyth. Guilford County has reported 46 deaths, however.
In Forsyth County, the Latino population makes up the majority of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,644 Latinos having tested positive for the virus, according to data released Monday. The majority of all Latinos who’ve tested positive are age 44 and under, according to the county health department.
