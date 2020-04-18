Forsyth County reported one new case of COVID-19 according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s daily briefing Saturday. The total count is now 127 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 95 people have recovered and there have been five deaths.
Statewide, there have been 6,140 confirmed cases and 164 deaths. In the United States, there have been 706,830 confirmed cases and 37,084 deaths.
In the area, Guilford County has 176 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
Davidson County has 94 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to state numbers. Davie County has 23 confirmed cases and two deaths, and Stokes County has 10 confirmed cases and no deaths. In addition, Surry County has 17 confirmed cases and no deaths and Yadkin County has 11 cases and one death.
Joshua Swift, the public health director of Forsyth County, said in the release that “cases reported are laboratory confirmed cases and are known from testing. While positive cases help to represent disease spread in a community, they do not account for all possible cases.”
The Forsyth County COVID-19 helpline number is 336-582-0800. For information about the Forsyth County stay at home order, go to http://forsyth.cc/stayathome.aspx or call 336-464-7800. The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Swift will have a detailed briefing at the beginning of the Forsyth County commissioners’ meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
