A Forsyth County prosecutor has dismissed a sexual battery charge against a former Winston-Salem police officer after the alleged victim died, according to court records.
In March, former police officer Harry Lee White III, 37, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. Winston-Salem police said in a news release that White had sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty. He resigned from the Winston-Salem Police Department, where he had served for about 12 years.
On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster voluntarily dismissed the sexual battery charge. In a court document, Foster wrote that the reason for the dismissal was because the alleged victim had died. According to an online obituary, the alleged victim died in late June. The Winston-Salem Journal does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault.
The death likely made it more challenging to prosecute the case because criminal defendants have a constitutional right to confront their accusers in court. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill issued this statement Thursday:
“The loss of any life is tragic and our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of our prosecuting witness,” O’Neill said. “The harsh reality is that without our prosecuting witness available to testify in open court, prosecution of this case is impossible.”
Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a statement in March that at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 20, White went to the Best Western Plus University Inn, at 3050 University Parkway, after a 911 hang-up. Four minutes after White had cleared the call, the Winston-Salem Police Department was notified that a woman alleged White sexually assaulted her.
The arrest warrant alleged that White placed his hands on the woman’s buttocks “for the purpose of sexual arousal and sexual gratification.”
The police placed White on administrative duty during the investigation. After consulting the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, White was criminally charge.
“We appreciate how the state handled the case,” Jones Byrd, White’s attorney said. He declined further comment.
Thompson said in her statement that she does not tolerate such behavior from police officers.
“I must apologize to you for this behavior of one of my former personnel, but I will not tolerate this type of assault on one of our citizens by a police officer,” she said.
“Please rest assured that I hold our personnel to high standards, because I know that is what you expect of me and of your police officers.”
White worked for the police department as an officer on two different occasions. He first started with the police department in January 2005. Then in August 2017, he resigned for other employment opportunities, according to a news release from the police department.
According to stories in The News Reporter in Columbus County, White was appointed as police chief for the Town of Chadbourn in August 2017. White had a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University and a bachelor of science degree from N.C. Central University.
The News Reporter stories said White had worked as an in-service coordinator with the Winston-Salem Police Department and was a corporal in the department’s traffic-enforcement division.
White returned to the Winston-Salem Police Department in July 2019. Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes said White was never demoted, suspended or dismissed for disciplinary reasons during his time at the department.
